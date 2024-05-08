U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,100 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,033,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000.

RA opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

