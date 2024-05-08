U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Separately, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF alerts:

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

About Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.