LSV Asset Management Sells 73,104 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 73,104 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.92% of Kimball Electronics worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 1.4 %

KE stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $421.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

