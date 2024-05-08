LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.42% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.86.

NYSE AMN opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

