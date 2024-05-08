U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $362,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 690.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 178,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 155,983 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,155,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,444,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,342,000 after buying an additional 356,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $32.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Profile



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

