LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.74% of Universal Logistics worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of ULH stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

