Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

PAUG stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

