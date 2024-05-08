Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 189.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 991,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,387,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,944,000 after purchasing an additional 618,920 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,014,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 617,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $496,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

