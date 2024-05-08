M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,203,000 after buying an additional 247,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after buying an additional 60,158 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $150.10 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

