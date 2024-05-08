M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,441 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after purchasing an additional 351,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,966,000 after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4944 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.