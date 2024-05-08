Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

