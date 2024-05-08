U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLR. TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Fluor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.