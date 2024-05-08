Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $81.40.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

