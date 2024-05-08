U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EJAN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $4,684,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

