U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.