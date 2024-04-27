Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.69.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$166,531.20. In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Jonathan Lind sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$166,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

