Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.23. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.01.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

