Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $575,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000.

EFAV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 270,559 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

