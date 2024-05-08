Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 6,772,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,803,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

