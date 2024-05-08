Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 933,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.