Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.58. 4,416,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,892,288. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.