Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells 1,990 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.78, for a total transaction of C$148,812.20.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$100.82. 749,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,519. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.73 and a 1 year high of C$112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$101.46.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 38.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.4635514 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.784 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

