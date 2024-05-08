Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $84.43. 1,247,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,508. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.