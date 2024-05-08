Sage Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,562. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.