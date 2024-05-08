Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.