TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.275-2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TTEC. Guggenheim began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lowered TTEC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

TTEC Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,734. TTEC has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $391.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). TTEC had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $626.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

