ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after acquiring an additional 122,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,202,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,114,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $721.03. 1,018,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,051. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.07 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $717.54.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.88.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

