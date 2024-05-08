iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,737 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

