Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,584,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.44. The company had a trading volume of 227,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,267. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

