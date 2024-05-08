Blue Barn Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,462 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

