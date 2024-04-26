Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.75. 1,097,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

