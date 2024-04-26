Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Alphabet Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.41. 36,688,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,390,291. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $104.42 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

