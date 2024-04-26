Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 259,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.51. The stock had a trading volume of 32,832,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,320,887. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.