Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 177.97% and a negative net margin of 56.02%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TVTX opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.