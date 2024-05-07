Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,935 shares of company stock worth $11,476,424 over the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

