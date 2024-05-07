Beauty Health (SKIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 25.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Beauty Health stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

See Also

