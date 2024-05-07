Acacia Research (ACTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 48.92% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter.

ACTG stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $515.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.50. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACTG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

