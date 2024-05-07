Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,592.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,619.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,491.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

