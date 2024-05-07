Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Repay to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Repay has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $75.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Repay has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

