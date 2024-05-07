Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

