U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.78.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

