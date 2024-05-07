Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $121.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

