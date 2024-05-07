Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.1 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

