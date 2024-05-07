Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Bragg Gaming Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $25.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bragg Gaming Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

