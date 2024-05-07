OptimizeRx (OPRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OPRX opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

