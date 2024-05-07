Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $137.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

