Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $1.34 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after buying an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 48.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,394,000 after purchasing an additional 569,534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 30.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,630 shares of company stock worth $168,746,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,361. The stock has a market cap of $431.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

