Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-16.00 EPS.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,349. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.10. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.88.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

