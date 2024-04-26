Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ABG traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $213.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $256.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

