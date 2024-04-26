Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $94.81. 1,817,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.00. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $160.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

